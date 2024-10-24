Christa Lee, Under A-Rest A Cappella

media release: On Thursday, October 24, at 6:30pm CT, Free & Just will host a concert with local musicians from Madison as part of its “Artists for Abortion Access” event series. Free & Just is partnering with local artists, advocates, and leaders in communities across the country who are standing up to attacks on abortion access and reproductive freedom. From concerts featuring local musicians, to art markets where local creators can sell their goods, “Artists for Abortion Access” will spotlight local creatives and create space for real people impacted by abortion bans and ongoing attacks on reproductive freedom to share their stories.

“Artists for Abortion Access” comes as attacks on all types of reproductive health care, including abortion care, IVF treatment, and birth control, continue to escalate nationwide. Despite their rhetoric, anti-abortion extremists have made it painfully clear that they will stop at nothing to restrict our freedom to make decisions about our lives and families. With “Artists for Abortion Access,” Free & Just is setting the record straight and amplifying the experiences of people harmed by these attacks.

Join Free & Just on Thursday to enjoy music from local bands and artists, and learn more about how attacks on abortion access and reproductive freedom harm women and families in Wisconsin and across the country.

WHO: Christa Lee, Local musician

Under A-Rest A Cappella

Local storytellers, students, artists, and advocates