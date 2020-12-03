ONLINE: Christian Sands Trio

press release: Join Wisconsin Union Theater on December 3 at 8:00 pm (CST) for a live Q&A followed by a live-stream virtual performance by the Christian Sands Trio.

Christian Sands is currently one of the most in-demand pianists working in jazz. In the last few years he has toured around the world as a bandleader. Recently he appeared as a sideman on records by Christian McBride and Gregory Porter. His new album Facing Dragons is Sands' return to the recording studio with an indestructible band and an unwavering allegiance to the groove.

If you had previously purchased tickets for either April 9 or April 10, your tickets are valid for December 3.