× Expand Christie Tirado "Historias y Granadas," a print by Christie Tirado. "Historias y Granadas," a print by Christie Tirado.

media release: Madison College Gallery at Truax welcomes printmaker Christie Tirado with art that reveals the Mexican immigrants’ experience and identity.

The exhibit is on display from March 18-April 12. Gallery hours: Monday 9 am - 6 pm, Tuesday 9- 11 am, 2:30- 6 pm, Wednesday 9 am - 5 pm, Thursday 9 am - 6 pm, Friday 11 am – 3 pm Closed weekends. The Gallery at Truax is located on the mezzanine in the entrance of the Truax Building Room A1005, 1701 Wright St., Madison. Guests may park in the visitor or student lots. For more information, visit the Gallery at Truax website.

Opening Reception: Thursday, March 21 from 4-6 p.m.

Guests are welcome to view the exhibit, network and enjoy light refreshments. The opening ceremony and exhibit are free, and the public is welcome.

Artist’s theme: Gráfica Del Campo: Cultivando una Nación

Inspired by the rich tradition of Mexican relief block printing, Tirado’s art explores the impact of migration on culture, identity, traditions, memories, and the notion of home, focusing on labor-related migration within Mexican diasporas. Tirado’s fusion of research and ethnography illuminates the complex narratives woven into migration stories and cultural (in)visibility. Tirado artistic journey initially stemmed from exploring the various diasporas inherent in her Mexican American identity, rooted in the experiences of her immigrant parents, and expanded to the nation’s farm workers.

“The social issues affecting rural migrant farm working communities have driven me both as an artist and educator to illustrate and uplift the voices and lived realities of these communities, utilizing my art as a framework for visibility,” Tirado says.

She intentionally brings together diverse realms and uses printmaking as a tool for visibility, merging aesthetics and politics, and infusing the personal with social.

Tirado earned her bachelor of arts from the University of Washington in Seattle, and her master's in teaching from Heritage University in Toppenish, Washington. She is currently an Education Graduate Fellow at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Christie served as an elementary and middle school art teacher in the Yakima Valley in Washington State for eight years.

Her artwork has been exhibited and collected nationally, and featured in museums and galleries across the United States and in Mexico. Find more about Christie Tirado here.

Madison College Gallery at Truax features innovative artist exhibits throughout the year, with free access to the public.