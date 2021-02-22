ONLINE: Christina Dollhausen

media release: Today is the 120 year anniversary of the first show at the Opera House and we’re excited to be going LIVE from the stage with a performance from Christina Dollhausen of The Iowans!

This will be our first test drive of our new cameras, so if everything goes well you’ll be able to enjoy the show almost as much as you would in person, but with softer seats.

As we celebrate the past we also have an exciting announcement about future live multi-camera shows from the Opera House stage. Rest assured, plans are in the works to minimize your wintertime madness!

Showtime is 7:30pm and it is 100% FREE - don’t let anyone fool you into clicking on a for pay link or collecting your personal information. Just go to our website and click on LIVE VIDEO for a link to our YouTube channel - or you can also CLICK HERE. The link to the show isn’t up just yet, but you’ll be be able to see it when you check back closer to show time.

Please consider tuning in tonight and we’ll “see” you at the show!