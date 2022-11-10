Christine Pedi
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Cabaret series: Our historic Capitol Theater is turned into an elegant cabaret with hors d’oeuvres in the lobby and gourmet dinner on stage.
Christine Pedi lovingly honors the great ladies of the stage and screen through song, satire, heartfelt ballads and spot-on impressions, making it one of Broadwayworld.com's "Top Ten Theatrical Moments of the Year.”
Info
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music