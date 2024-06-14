media release: Upper House’s summer poetry reading series returns! We are thrilled to welcome poet Christine Perrin to idyllic Dottie’s Ranch, where she will read her work aloud in the company of friends old and new.

Writing in the Introduction of Perrin’s first poetry collection, Bright Mirror, Dr. Jill Kress Karn ponders how the collection “embraces the relational aspect of knowledge and representation… We know what we know, at least in part, through relationship with others, which is why the poems attempt so often to close the gap between mother and child, between lovers, between friends in distant lands, between the beloved whom one knows from life or books.”

$10.