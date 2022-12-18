press release: $25/Adults, $15/Students at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center (105-9th Street, Prairie du Sac)

From the creator of the popular Late Nite Catechism series and more, Vicki Quade brings the reason for the season with Christmas Bingo! Interspersed between quick bingo games, she keeps the audience laughing with her deadpan takes on Catholic Christmas traditions. Ms. Quade knows how to work the room. Relying on lessons learned from the nuns (here she plays an ex-nun now in charge of the archdiocese’s bingo fundraising department) she uses her ruler for emphasis, never raises her voice, and enlists willing participants regardless of religion.