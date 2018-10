press release: Createability Wisconsin is having an Art Show Thursday, November 15, from 2pm-7pm and Friday, November 16, from 8am-7pm, located 2001 W broadway, Monona, WI, in our Camp Createability building.

We will be selling Paintings, Drawing, Cards/Christmas Cards and much more! We are a non-profit company that works with adults with disabilities that works with Art and digital media.