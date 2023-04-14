Christo Ruppenthal

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The Madison Music Collective and Arts + Literature Laboratory welcome Christo Ruppenthal as part of the DIG JAZZ series on Friday, April 14 at 7:30pm. Free admission, donations encouraged.

Award-winning multi-instrumentalist Christo Ruppenthal will perform original compositions for Django Reinhardt style Jazz Manouche guitar and Hot Hawaiian lap steel guitar.

