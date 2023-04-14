Christo Ruppenthal
Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Adria Kaufman
Madison multi-instrumentalist Christo Ruppenthal is a member of Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble, Mal-O-Dua and The North Westerns.
media release: The Madison Music Collective and Arts + Literature Laboratory welcome Christo Ruppenthal as part of the DIG JAZZ series on Friday, April 14 at 7:30pm. Free admission, donations encouraged.
Award-winning multi-instrumentalist Christo Ruppenthal will perform original compositions for Django Reinhardt style Jazz Manouche guitar and Hot Hawaiian lap steel guitar.