× Expand Adria Kaufman Madison multi-instrumentalist Christo Ruppenthal is a member of Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble, Mal-O-Dua and The North Westerns.

media release: The Madison Music Collective and Arts + Literature Laboratory welcome Christo Ruppenthal as part of the DIG JAZZ series on Friday, April 14 at 7:30pm. Free admission, donations encouraged.

Award-winning multi-instrumentalist Christo Ruppenthal will perform original compositions for Django Reinhardt style Jazz Manouche guitar and Hot Hawaiian lap steel guitar.