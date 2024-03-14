media release: Join us as we chat with master storyteller and internationally bestselling author Christopher Paolini about his return to the World of Eragon with Murtagh, a stunning continuation of the epic fantasy.

The world is no longer safe for the Dragon Rider Murtagh and his dragon, Thorn. An evil king has been toppled, and they are left to face the consequences of the reluctant role they played in his reign of terror. Now they are hated and alone, exiled to the outskirts of society.

Throughout the land, hushed voices whisper of brittle ground and a faint scent of brimstone in the air—and Murtagh senses that something wicked lurks in the shadows of Alagaësia. So begins an epic journey into lands both familiar and untraveled, where Murtagh and Thorn must use every weapon in their arsenal, from brains to brawn, to find and outwit a mysterious witch. A witch who is much more than she seems.

In this gripping novel starring one of the most popular characters from Christopher Paolini’s blockbuster Inheritance Cycle, a Dragon Rider must discover what he stands for in a world that has abandoned him.

About the Author: Christopher Paolini is the creator of the World of Eragon and the Fractalverse. His blockbuster series The Inheritance Cycle (Eragon, Eldest, Brisingr, Inheritance) has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. First published at 19, he is the holder of the Guinness World Record for youngest author of a bestselling series. Paolini is also the author of two adult science fiction novels, To Sleep in a Sea of Stars and the forthcoming Fractal Noise. Christopher makes his home in Paradise Valley, Montana, where he continues to write stories and ask questions. Find out more about Christopher and all things Inheritance Cycle on social media and at paolini.net.