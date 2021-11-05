× Expand Adria Kaufman Christo's Novelty Combo (left to right): Gian Compuesto, Forrest Evans and Christo Ruppenthal.

press release: We're excited to once again offer the Canopy Sessions in the Bolz Conservatory! Held on the first Fridays of February, March, and April from 5 - 7 p.m. Enjoy LIVE music performed from the tropical canopy of the Bolz Conservatory.

This date is a special edition of the series offered in celebration of the Bolz Conservatory's 30th Anniversary!

$6 admission

Free for Children 5 & Under

Tickets available online only here:

http://olbrich.org/events/ canopysessions.cfm

Event guidelines:

• Purchase tickets in-advance online or by calling Mike Gibson at 608-243-0156

• Ticket revenue supports local musicians and Olbrich Gardens

• A limited number of reduced fee tickets are available. To request a fee waiver, please contact Mike Gibson at mgibson2@cityofmadison.com or 608-243-0156

• This is a strolling concert. There are a limited number of benches in the Conservatory.

• Doors open at 5 p.m.

• Facemasks are required

• No bar service. Carry-in water bottles allowed.

About Christo's Novelty Combo

What happened when Jazz guitar legend Django Reinhardt met Hot Hawaiian steel guitar virtuoso Sol Ho’opi’i? A new type of driving acoustic swing music was born! Well, actually that never did really happen. However it's the exciting blending of styles that Christo's Novelty Combo is built on. They present a unique mixture of the Vaudeville era, novelty infused hot steel guitar and ukulele of the teens and twenties, “Hawaiian Craze” and the swinging sounds of French jazz from the 1930s and 40s. Think Hot Hawaiian guitar meets Jazz à la Django!