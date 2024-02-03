× Expand Adria Kaufman Christo's Novelty Combo (left to right): Gian Compuesto, Forrest Evans and Christo Ruppenthal.

media release: Christo's Novelty Combo presents a unique mixture of the Vaudeville era, novelty infused hot steel guitar and ukulele of the 1920s and 30s “Hawaiian Craze” and the swinging sounds of French jazz from the 1930s and 40s. Think Hot Hawaiian guitar meets Jazz à la Django!