Chromatix A Cappella Auditions

press release: Chromatix A Cappella Group is excited to announce that we are holding auditions on Sunday, March 3, 1-5pm, at Bethany United Methodist Church, 3910 Mineral Point Road. We are looking for energetic and talented singers 21+ who can commit to rehearsing once a week and performing in at least four gigs each year. All voice parts are encouraged to audition. Learn more and fill out our audition request form at chromatixacappella.com/ auditions