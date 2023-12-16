Chromatix

Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Chromatix a capella will sponsor a musical performance on Saturday, December 16, 2023 from 2:30 PM to 3:35 PM on the first floor Capitol Rotunda.

Info

Holidays, Music
