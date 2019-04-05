press release: On April 5, 2019, at 12:45 pm, Church Women United (CWU) will gather at Middleton Outreach Ministries, 3502 Parmenter Street, Middleton, for a tour of their facilities and a talk about what they offer, how they reach out, and what services they provide, from food pantry on up. This is an opportunity to see close-up what ministries such as this offer to the greater Madison community. All are invited, men and women. Free and open to the public.