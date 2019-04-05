Church Women United

Google Calendar - Church Women United - 2019-04-05 12:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Church Women United - 2019-04-05 12:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Church Women United - 2019-04-05 12:45:00 iCalendar - Church Women United - 2019-04-05 12:45:00

press release: On April 5, 2019, at 12:45 pm, Church Women United (CWU) will gather at Middleton Outreach Ministries, 3502 Parmenter Street, Middleton, for a tour of their facilities and a talk about what they offer, how they reach out, and what services they provide, from food pantry on up.  This is an opportunity to see close-up what ministries such as this offer to the greater Madison community.  All are invited, men and women. Free and open to the public.

Info

Special Interests
608-849-7589
Google Calendar - Church Women United - 2019-04-05 12:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Church Women United - 2019-04-05 12:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Church Women United - 2019-04-05 12:45:00 iCalendar - Church Women United - 2019-04-05 12:45:00