CHURCH WOMEN UNITED will be celebrating Human Rights Day on SATURDAY, January 6, 2018, at Monona United Methodist Church, 606 Nichols Road, Monona. They will be honoring Abbi Kruse with an award for her work with the Playing Field Nursery School. The event includes a free brunch at 9:00 a.m. with the celebration following at 10:00 a.m. All are welcome to attend, including men. For questions, contact Emily at 608-226-8958 or emford2@att.net.