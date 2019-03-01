Church Women United
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church 11 N. 7th St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: All women (and men) are invited to the Church Women United Forum on Friday, March 1 at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 11 North 7th Street, Madison. It will be a Celebration of the World Day of Prayer. Gathering and coffee at 9:00 am. Welcome is at 9:30 and celebration at 10:00 am. This gathering is free and open to the public.
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church 11 N. 7th St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
