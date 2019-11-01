Church Women United
Mt. Zion Baptist Church 2019 Fisher St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: World Community Day Celebration: The Time is Now—Resolve to Love
Keynote speaker: Wisconsin State Representative Shelia Stubbs
9-11:30 am, Nov. 1, Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Light Breakfast, Prayer, Song, and a Short Program
co-hosted by the women of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Grace Episcopal Church. Men are Welcome. For more information about Church Women United, go to: churchwomenunited-Madison.net
