Church Women United

Mt. Zion Baptist Church 2019 Fisher St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: World Community Day Celebration: The Time is Now—Resolve to Love

Keynote speaker: Wisconsin State Representative Shelia Stubbs

9-11:30 am, Nov. 1, Mt. Zion Baptist Church

Light Breakfast, Prayer, Song, and a Short Program

co-hosted by the women of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Grace Episcopal Church. Men are Welcome. For more information about Church Women United, go to: churchwomenunited-Madison.net

Mt. Zion Baptist Church 2019 Fisher St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
608-663-8450
