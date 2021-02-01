ONLINE: Cicely Tyson

media release: Barnes & Noble welcomes award-winning actress and cultural icon Cicely Tyson for a virtual event to discuss her much-anticipated new memoir, JUST AS I AM. She will be in discussion with Tyler Perry for this event.

ABOUT THE BOOK: “In her long and extraordinary career, Cicely Tyson has not only exceeded as an actor, she has shaped the course of history.” –President Barack Obama, 2016 Presidential Medal of Honor ceremony

"Just As I Am is my truth. It is me, plain and unvarnished, with the glitter and garland set aside. In these pages, I am indeed Cicely, the actress who has been blessed to grace the stage and screen for six decades. Yet I am also the church girl who once rarely spoke a word. I am the teenager who sought solace in the verses of the old hymn for which this book is named. I am a daughter and mother, a sister, and a friend. I am an observer of human nature and the dreamer of audacious dreams. I am a woman who has hurt as immeasurably as I have loved, a child of God divinely guided by His hand. And here in my ninth decade, I am a woman who, at long last, has something meaningful to say.” –Cicely Tyson

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Cicely Tyson is an actress, lecturer, activist, and one of the most respected talents in American theater and film history. From her starring role on Broadway in The Blacks (1961), to the Emmy-nominated 1999 HBO film A Lesson Before Dying, her work has garnered critical and commercial applause for more than sixty years. Her two Emmys for The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman made her the first African-American woman to win an Emmy for Best Actress. In 2013, Ms. Tyson won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her performance as Miss Carrie Watts in The Trip to Bountiful. A capstone achievement came in 2018, when she became the first Black woman to receive an honorary Oscar. The Board of Governors voted unanimously to honor her with the award, which came 45 years after her Academy Award nominated performance in Sounder.

This is a ticketed event. You must have a ticket to gain access. Please be sure your correct email is listed when you purchase and that your Eventbrite settings include updates on this event.

This is for US-based customers ONLY; no international addresses or P.O. Boxes. Any non US orders or P.O. Box mailing addresses will be cancelled and refunded.

Each ticket must have a different email associated with it to gain entry. Any repeated emails will be cancelled and refunded.

Ticket information:

**There are two tiers:

Signed Book Admission - LIMITED QUANTITY AVAILABLE - $35.91 (Admission + Signed Book/tax/shipping): **A ticket PER PERSON includes one signed copy of JUST AS I AM along with admission to the virtual event with Cicely Tyson and Tyler Perry.

Book Admission - $35.91 (Admission + Book/tax/shipping): **A ticket PER PERSON includes one copy (not signed) of JUST AS I AM, along with admission to the virtual event with Cicely Tyson and Tyler Perry.

Event Details:

This event will air as a Zoom Webinar. It will not air on the Eventbrite site itself. Access to the event will become available on the night of the event, Monday, February 1, at 7 PM EST.

Access to the event will become available via:

A JOIN NOW button in your Eventbrite account OR your event ticket confirmation email.

You will receive reminder emails from Eventbrite before the event. You may also access the event through the reminder email. You may be asked to re-enter the email in which you purchased this ticket to re-validate.

The book will be mailed following the completion of the virtual event. Please allow ample time for delivery. We cannot deliver to P.O. Boxes.

This is a US-based event ONLY. Any non US orders or P.O. Boxes will be cancelled and refunded.

Each ticket must have a different email associated with it to gain entry. Any repeated emails will be cancelled and refunded.

Guidelines:

Disruptive Conduct: Barnes & Noble wants to create a safe virtual space for all. You acknowledge and agree that Barnes & Noble reserves the right to remove you from the Virtual Event if B&N, in its sole discretion, determines that your participation or behavior create a disruption or hinder the Virtual Event or the enjoyment of the Virtual Event content by other attendees.

By registering for a paid Cicely Tyson Virtual Event Ticket, you agree not to share, sell or trade your access. If Barnes & Noble determines that you have violated this policy, B&N may cancel your access, retain any payments made by you, and ban you from future Virtual Events.

Recording, Live Streaming, and Videotaping. Participants may not record or broadcast audio or video of Barnes & Noble Virtual Events.

This is a US-based event ONLY, and please allow ample time for delivery. Due to complications around shipping during the pandemic, delays can be common. All tickets include the cost of shipping to domestic, non-P.O. Box addresses only.

Please note that Eventbrite is the only authorized dealer for this event. Each person must have a ticket to enter.

Refunds:

We cannot guarantee a replay of the program. Please keep this in mind before purchasing a ticket. There will be no refunds for missing the event.

Event guidelines are subject to change.

Join Barnes & Noble for future virtual events! See our upcoming line-up here.