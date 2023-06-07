Ciclismo Seguro (Smart Cycling)

media release: On Wednesday, June 7 from 1-4pm, Centro Hispano and Wisconsin Bike Fed will host a free Smart Cycling workshop in Spanish. Participants will improve their confidence and skills to bike around our city. Together we will learn about safety checks, tips for riding on streets and paths, spacing, hand signals, shifting gears, finding the best routes, and using the bike carriers on Metro buses. Pre-registration is required here. (Note that this is not a learn-to-ride event; the audience is folks who know how to ride but would like to improve their skills).

El miércoles, 7 de junio de 1-4pm, Centro Hispano y Wisconsin Bike Fed proporcionarán un taller gratis de Ciclismo Seguro en español. Los participantes mejorarán su confianza y sus habilidades para trasladarse en bici por nuestra ciudad. Juntos aprenderemos sobre chequeos de seguridad, conceptos básciso para tomar en cuenta en las calles y veredas, colocación, señales con la mano, usar los cambios, encontrar las mejores rutas, y usar el portabicicletas del autobús público. La pre-registración se requiere aquí.