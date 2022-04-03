Cinderella
Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
media release: Opera for the Young’s adaptation of Cinderella will bring this classic fairy tale alive for children. Vivid characterizations for both professional and elementary school cast members draw young audiences into the story’s universal themes: one has the power to transform one’s life through inner strength and the rewards for being a good person can be great!
TICKETS:$5 at the door
Info
Kids & Family
Theater & Dance