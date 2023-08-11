Cinderella
Sun Prairie East High School 888 Grove St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
2 pm, 8/11-12.
media release: A 60-minute adaptation of the magical fairy tale that's been loved by generations. The musical showcases Rodgers & Hammerstein's most beloved songs and classic story performed by an all-youth cast of performers going into grades 4 through 8 this fall.
This youth adaptation is perfect for young audiences with shorter attention spans.
Music by Richard Rodgers
Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein
New Book by Douglas Carter Beane
Original Book by Oscar Hammerstein
Orchestrations by Danny Troop
Music Adaptation & Arrangements by David Chase
Additional Lyrics by Douglas Carter Beane, David Chase and Bruce Pomahac