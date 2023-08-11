Cinderella

2 pm, 8/11-12.

media release: A 60-minute adaptation of the magical fairy tale that's been loved by generations. The musical showcases Rodgers & Hammerstein's most beloved songs and classic story performed by an all-youth cast of performers going into grades 4 through 8 this fall.

This youth adaptation is perfect for young audiences with shorter attention spans.

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein

New Book by Douglas Carter Beane

Original Book by Oscar Hammerstein

Orchestrations by Danny Troop

Music Adaptation & Arrangements by David Chase

​Additional Lyrics by Douglas Carter Beane, David Chase and Bruce Pomahac