Cinema Dignité

Threshold 2717 Atwood Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Friday, March 20, 6:30-9:30 Bravebird (part II) Cinema Dignité Dinner and another short film with the award-winning filmmaking duo, Alex & Noel Miranda presenting a new methodology for the way films are made. 

TICKETS: Threshold events: https://www.atthreshold.com (Gen Admin $25)

A portion of the proceeds and any additional donations will go to support Bravebird’s mission and to complete two of their film creations in process now (Windy Ridge and Madison Food Scene Documentaries).

Threshold 2717 Atwood Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
608-286-3827
