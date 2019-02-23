press release: Celebrate the power of individual philanthropy at the Circle of Women fundraiser. Guests hear from women who have changed their lives with support from YWCA Madison and discover how their gift benefits women and their families in our community. YWCA create this event to encourage philanthropy among women and provide an opportunity to network with others from diverse social, ethnic, economic, educational, and cultural backgrounds. Men are also welcome to attend.

Circle of Women is designed to provide participants with the opportunity to support YWCA programs and learn about their impact on the community and individual lives. Funds donated by guests at the event will support the YWCA Madison’s race & gender equity; job training & transportation; and housing & shelter. Because of our generous sponsors, each dollar raised goes directly to the YWCA to support local programming.