A Circus Spooktacular

Buy Tickets

Madison Circus Space 2082 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Friday, October 21st, 7:00pm; Saturday, October 22nd, 5:00 & 7:30pm

Madison Circus Space presents “A Circus Spooktacular,” an all-ages Halloween show full of ghouls, ghosts, glitter and glam!

Tickets are available online now. And when you're here, don't forget to check out the new, limited-edition MCS apparel and snap some pics in our spooky photobooth!

Info

Madison Circus Space 2082 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Theater & Dance
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - A Circus Spooktacular - 2022-10-21 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Circus Spooktacular - 2022-10-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Circus Spooktacular - 2022-10-21 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Circus Spooktacular - 2022-10-21 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - A Circus Spooktacular - 2022-10-22 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Circus Spooktacular - 2022-10-22 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Circus Spooktacular - 2022-10-22 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Circus Spooktacular - 2022-10-22 17:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - A Circus Spooktacular - 2022-10-22 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Circus Spooktacular - 2022-10-22 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Circus Spooktacular - 2022-10-22 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Circus Spooktacular - 2022-10-22 19:30:00 ical