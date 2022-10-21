media release: Friday, October 21st, 7:00pm; Saturday, October 22nd, 5:00 & 7:30pm

Madison Circus Space presents “A Circus Spooktacular,” an all-ages Halloween show full of ghouls, ghosts, glitter and glam!

Tickets are available online now. And when you're here, don't forget to check out the new, limited-edition MCS apparel and snap some pics in our spooky photobooth!