Cirque Alfonse

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 26, 2023, 2 p.m. | Capitol Theater

In this re-invented agricultural world, the farm is turned upside down and the barn turned inside out! Yet again, the clan of family and friends that make up Cirque Alfonse has favored its multidisciplinary approach where circus, song, dance and theater all come together, driven by original live music … an irresistible mix of trad and soul that the troupe calls ‘agricultural funk’!

