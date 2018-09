RSVP for Citizen-based Monitoring in Wisconsin: Working Together for Conservation

press release: Tuesday, October 9, 7–8:30 p.m.

Human-Nature Connection Lecture Series: Citizen-based Monitoring in Wisconsin—Working Together for Conservation. Eva Lewandowski, citizen-based monitoring coordinator, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Wisconsin has a long tradition of public contribution to science and conservation. Learn how volunteers, professional scientists, and ecosystems benefit from citizen-based monitoring and find out about opportunities to join a project. Fee: $10. Register by October 4. See additional lectures October 23 and 30.