press release: Sat. Aug. 10, 12:00 Noon – 4:00 pm UW Arboretum, Visitor Center (1207 Seminole Highway) Citizen Science Open House! https://www.facebook.com/ events/uw-madison-arboretum/ citizen-science-open-house/ 618551085332600/

Join us for an open house to celebrate citizen science! Try your hand at different projects and contribute to scientific discovery. Look for dragonflies and bumblebees, count monarch butterfly caterpillars, find birds and other wildlife, and explore many other hands-on activities. Indoor and outdoor activities, weather permitting. All ages welcome (children must be accompanied by an adult). Come prepared for weather and insects. Free event. Meet at the Visitor Center.

ACTIVITIES

Participate in 30-minute activities on the following topics (specific project listed where relevant). Includes outdoor time, weather permitting. Activities start at 12:15, 1, 1:45, 2:30, and 3:15 p.m.

• Monarch eggs and larvae (Monarch Larva Monitoring Project)

• Bumble bees (Bumble Bee Brigade)

• Wisconsin butterflies

• Bluebirds (Arboretum)

• Birds (eBird)

• Amphibians and reptiles (Arboretum)

• Dragonflies (Arboretum)

• Jumping worms

Take part in an iNaturalist bioblitz—drop in any time from 12–4 p.m.

INTERACTIVE TABLES

Learn more about local projects. Tables will be staffed 12–4.

• Wisconsin Citizen Based Monitoring Network (monitoring collaboration)

• Wisconsin Master Naturalists

• The Tick App

• Wisconsin First Detector Network (invasive species)

• Our Wisconsin Understory (woodland deer browse)

• Madison Mycological Society (fungi)

• Snapshot Wisconsin (wildlife cameras)

• Aquatic macroinvertebrates (from 1:30 to 3 p.m.)

This event is supported in part by the Wisconsin Citizen-based Monitoring Network.