ONLINE: Citizen Stream Monitor Workshop

press release: Do you live by a stream or river? Looking for a way to protect streams in the Rock River Basin? Become a citizen stream monitor! From April to October, our citizen stream monitors collect data vital to understanding the health of our streams across the Rock River Basin. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and various county Land and Water Conservation Departments will use the data to better understand watershed protection and restoration needs.

Interested? Sign up for a workshop today. These outdoor, COVID-safe workshops are a hands-on, in-stream look at life in streams. By the end of the workshop, you’ll know how to measure water quality and be ready to adopt your own stream monitoring site. Pre-registration required. Spaces fill quickly, so register today.

When: Saturday, May 1 or Saturday, May 8, 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Waunakee Village Center Gazebo, 301 South Division St., Waunakee

Contact: Addie Schlussel, Rock River Coalition Stream Monitoring and AIS Program Coordinator, addie@rockrivercoalition.org

