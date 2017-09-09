press release: 2nd Saturday each month - 11am - 1pm at Arboretum Cohousing,1137 Erin St. Coffee and Conversation time precedes the meeting at 10:30am. This is a free event open to the general public. For more info see local website madisonccl.info and national website citizensclimatelobby.org

Citizens' Climate Lobby is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, rapidly growing, effective, volunteer driven organization with a positive solution to address climate change called "Carbon Fee and Dividend". We empower citizens to have breakthroughs in personal and political power. We communicate with Members of Congress and others with respect, gratitude and appreciation.