ONLINE: City Dreamers

media release: You’re invited to a special screening of the documentary City Dreamers, followed by a live Q&A with Director Joseph Hillel.

City Dreamers is a film about our changing urban environment and four trailblazing women architects who have been working, observing and thinking about the transformations shaping the cities of today and tomorrow for over 70 years.

Phyllis Lambert, Blanche Lemco van Ginkel, Cornelia Hahn Oberlander and Denise Scott Brown may not be household names, but architecture and urban planning aficionados likely know that these women have worked with some of the greatest architects of our time, including the likes of Mies van der Rohe, Le Corbusier, Louis Kahn and Robert Venturi. In the course of their inspiring careers, they have left an indelible mark on several cities across North America and Europe.

Director Joseph Hillel lives in Montreal. His award-winning documentaries include Regular or Super: Views on Mies van der Rohe, Karsh is History, and Ayiti Toma.

This program is FREE. Advance registration is required. Your event link will be emailed to you (1) day and again (1) hour prior to event time. The film begins at 6:00, and the Q&A begins at 7:20.

Participation subject to online capacity and is issued on a first come first served basis.

Watch the trailer .