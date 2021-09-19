City-wide No F-35s in our Skies Caravan

media release: Congregations, neighborhoods, businesses, groups, and people from all over the Madison Area are showing their solidarity with Madison's East and North side residents. We all know the Madison neighborhoods, schools, congregations, businesses, and homes in these parts of town don't need more noise and pollution.

Learn more about why basing the F-35s in Madison is a horrific idea at:

https://www.safeskiescleanwaterwi.org

We will be showing our solidarity and our resolve to make sure that the F-35s don't come to Madison by having a city-wide car caravan on Sunday, September 19, starting at 10:30 AM.

Our caravan will grow as we move through much of Madison. We will end up near the Truax Air National Guard Base and will engage in some creative family friendly fun that will help to advance our campaign. (The details that are still in the works.)

Please sign up to show your support for this exciting and historic solidarity action:

https://tinyurl.com/3dczu55x

When they tell you that the F-35 coming to Madison is a done deal, don't believe them. The people are rising and we don't want the F-35. For more info call Tim at 608-630-3633.