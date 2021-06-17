Wisconsin Civil Service Birthday Party

30 on the Square 100 N. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The 116th anniversary of Wisconsin Civil Service will be observed on Thursday, June 17, with a gathering in Madison at The Forum space at the top of State Street, beside the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, at noon, sponsored by the Wisconsin Coalition to Save Civil Service. Mike McCabe of Our Wisconsin Revolution will give brief remarks. Take a selfie with a flat life-sized figure of Fightin' Bob LaFollette. More info: 608-512-9658.

Info

Politics & Activism
608-512-9658
