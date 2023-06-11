media release: Live @ MTM: Claire Fuller in conversation with Michelle Wildgen

(seats are limited, Get Tickets)

Livestream: Crowdcast (RSVP)

About the book: In the face of a pandemic, an unprepared world scrambles to escape the mysterious disease causing sensory damage, nerve loss, and, in most cases, death. Neffy, a disgraced and desperately indebted twenty-seven-year-old marine biologist, registers for an experimental vaccine trial in London—perhaps humanity’s last hope for a cure. Though isolated from the chaos outside, she and the other volunteers—Rachel, Leon, Yahiko, and Piper—cannot hide from the mistakes that led them there.

As London descends into chaos outside the hospital windows, Neffy befriends Leon, who before the pandemic had been working on a controversial technology that allows users to revisit their memories. She withdraws into projections of her past—a childhood bisected by divorce, a recent love affair, her obsessive research with octopuses, and the one mistake that ended her career. The lines between past, present, and future begin to blur, and Neffy is left with defining questions: Who can she trust? Why can’t she forgive herself? How should she live, if she survives?

Claire Fuller’s The Memory of Animals is an ambitious, deeply imagined work of survival and suspense, grief and hope, consequences and connectedness that asks what truly defines us—and to what lengths we will go to rescue ourselves and those we love.

About Claire Fuller: Claire Fuller is the author of Our Endless Numbered Days, which won the Desmond Elliott Prize; Swimming Lessons; Bitter Orange; and Unsettled Ground, which won the Costa Novel Award and was a finalist for the Women’s Prize for Fiction. She hasan MA in Creative and Critical Writing from the University of Winchester and lives in Hampshire with her husband.

About Michelle Wildgen: Michelle Wildgen's fourth novel, WINE PEOPLE, will be published in August. Her work has appeared in the New York Times Book Review and Modern Love column, O Magazine, Best Food Writing, Salon, and elsewhere. She cofounded the Madison Writers' Studio in 2013 with novelist Susanna Daniel