media release: Get your groove on! The bar will be open and Clarksville Station will be rollin' down the track with tunes you'll know and love from the best days of radio & records! Multi-instrumentalists and vocalists Joe Iaquinto & Tracy Jane Comer will be joined by Mike Turk on drums for this show. You'll hear music from the likes of The Monkees, Chicago, Badfinger, Carole King, Steely Dan, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Tom Petty, Fleetwood Mac, The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Bad Company, Van Morrison, Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show, Talking Heads, The Allman Brothers, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Carly Simon, Ringo Starr and more! No cover; outdoors.