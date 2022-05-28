× Expand Lucrecia Diaz Emilio Ochando

press release: Tania Tandias Flamenco & Spanish Dance presents CLÁSICA TRADICIÓN, a solo production of modern flamenco and Spanish Classical works danced and created by award-winning Spanish dancer, Emilio Ochando.

Join us for an exciting evening of Spanish dance with Emilio Ochando at Madison's all-new Madison Youth Arts Center Black Box Theater!

$30 General Admission; $18 Youth 17 and under. For ticket sales and reservations contact Tania Tandias at tania.tandias@gmail.com, www.flamencodance.net

(608) 250-0369

This show has the vision of current Spanish dance, renewed without abandoning tradition. Emblematic musical pieces are used such as El Vito, Fandango de Doña Francisquita, Maria de la O, seguirilla, verdiales, alegrías. In dance, the shawl, bells, spoons and castanets are worked as key elements in the creation, providing character to each piece of the show.

CLÁSICA TRADICIÓN is a tour of the personal and professional career of Emilio Ochando that through dance and music mark each stage of it. Past experiences with a look at the present.

Emilio Ochando was born in Valencia, Spain in 1984 and began his professional artistic studies at the age of 9. When he was 12, he embarked on his first collaboration with the prestigious Ballet Nacional de España and at age 16 moved to Madrid to further his training at the professional academy Real Conservatorio de Madrid. He has performed together with premiere artists/companies including Domingo Ortega, Nuevo Ballet Español (Rojas y Rodríguez), Aida Gómez, as well as soloist in "tablaos" such as Corral de la Morería, Café de Chinitas and Corral de la Pacheca. His professional trajectory as soloist, guest artist, choreographer and Master instructor have landed him national and international acclaim (United Kingdom, Canada, China, Spain and Mexico). His awards include: Classical Spanish Dance Award (Valencia), 2nd prize New Choreographers (Madrid), 2nd prize National Competition of Spanish and Flamenco Dance (Madrid), 1st prize winner of Spanish Dance in the International Dance Competition (Almería) and most recently 1st prize in the category of dance for TALENTMADRID 2016. In 2013 he formed his own company and premiered two original programs (IDA&VUELTA and 3DEUNO) to sold-out audiences in Madrid.