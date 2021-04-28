ONLINE: Class Dismissed: Freedom of Expression and Higher Education

media release: The Policy Circle is excited to launch a Move the Needle Virtual Experience series focused on the implications of free speech in our society today. These virtual programs will be moderated by The Policy Circle’s Executive Director, Stacy Blakeley, and will feature leading experts on censorship, big tech, data privacy and digital security.

Please join the Badger Institute and the Policy Circle on Wednesday, April 28, 12 PM CT for the second conversation in our series: Class Dismissed: Freedom of Expression & Higher Education. We’ll be joined by Karin Lips, Founder & President of Network of Enlightened Women (NeW), Greg Lukianoff, President & C.E.O., Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (F.I.R.E) Institute, and Nicole Neily, President, Speech First.

