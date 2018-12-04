Class, Oppression & Social Reproduction in an Age of Reaction & Resistance

press release:

"Social Reproduction & Precarious Existence: Mapping Life in Late Capitalism”: Tuesday, December 4, 4pm, 3401 Sterling Hall

“Re-mapping Class, Re-centering Oppression”: Wednesday, December 5, 4pm, 3401 Sterling Hall

Open Seminar for Students, Faculty & Public Thursday, December 6, 12:20pm, 8108 Social Science

DAVID McNALLY is the Cullen Distinguished Professor of History and Business at the University of Houston. Before going to Houston, he taught Political Economy at York University, Toronto. David McNally is the author of six books and over 60 scholarly articles and book chapters. He has received two international book awards, The Paul Sweezy Award for Global Slump: The Economics and Politics of Crisis and Resistance and the Deutscher Memorial Award for Monsters of the Market: Zombies, Vampires and Global Capitalism. His new book, Blood and Money: War, Slavery, Finance, and Empire, will be published in 2019. David is a longtime supporter of social justice movements in Toronto and more recently in Houston.