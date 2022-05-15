Class with a Cause

Donations RSVP

Breese Stevens Field 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Class with a Cause is a donation-based barre fitness class benefiting the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Dane County! Join us for the second annual outdoor class at Breese Stevens Field.

* Sunday, May 15th

* Doors open at 9 am

* Class starts at 9:30am

* Bring a mat and water bottle.

* Workout can be done barefoot, in socks, or with tennis shoes. Pack whatever works for you!

Sign up on MINDBODY

https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/classic/mainclass

Join us for an awesome outdoor barre class! Free to sign up- we ask that you make a donation in any amount to the Big Brothers Big Sisters.

BBBS depends on donations raised at this event to accelerate their growth and shorten a Little's wait time, recruit new Bigs to mentor for Littles, and provide the professional support needed to create life-long relationships. Thank you for your generosity!

Info

Breese Stevens Field 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Fundraisers, Health & Fitness
Donations RSVP
Google Calendar - Class with a Cause - 2022-05-15 09:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Class with a Cause - 2022-05-15 09:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Class with a Cause - 2022-05-15 09:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Class with a Cause - 2022-05-15 09:30:00 ical