media release: Class with a Cause is a donation-based barre fitness class benefiting the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Dane County! Join us for the second annual outdoor class at Breese Stevens Field.

* Sunday, May 15th

* Doors open at 9 am

* Class starts at 9:30am

* Bring a mat and water bottle.

* Workout can be done barefoot, in socks, or with tennis shoes. Pack whatever works for you!

Sign up on MINDBODY

https://clients. mindbodyonline.com/classic/ mainclass

Join us for an awesome outdoor barre class! Free to sign up- we ask that you make a donation in any amount to the Big Brothers Big Sisters.

BBBS depends on donations raised at this event to accelerate their growth and shorten a Little's wait time, recruit new Bigs to mentor for Littles, and provide the professional support needed to create life-long relationships. Thank you for your generosity!