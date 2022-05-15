Class with a Cause
Breese Stevens Field 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Class with a Cause is a donation-based barre fitness class benefiting the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Dane County! Join us for the second annual outdoor class at Breese Stevens Field.
* Sunday, May 15th
* Doors open at 9 am
* Class starts at 9:30am
* Bring a mat and water bottle.
* Workout can be done barefoot, in socks, or with tennis shoes. Pack whatever works for you!
Sign up on MINDBODY
https://clients.
Join us for an awesome outdoor barre class! Free to sign up- we ask that you make a donation in any amount to the Big Brothers Big Sisters.
BBBS depends on donations raised at this event to accelerate their growth and shorten a Little's wait time, recruit new Bigs to mentor for Littles, and provide the professional support needed to create life-long relationships. Thank you for your generosity!