press release: August 7 | 9 AM – 2 PM

Start your engines, put the pedal to the metal, and cruise on over to Circus World as the site hosts its annual Classic Car Show. We put the pedal to the metal to bring you vintage hot rods, muscle cars, trucks, and more! Get this show on the road with wheel wonder and peerless circus performances, acres of exhibits, and more. Be the driving force that plans your visit to Circus World today!

This is your chance to explore two timeless American summer traditions. This automotive adventure also includes general admission to Circus World, where you can experience Wisconsin's rich circus heritage through acres of exhibits and artifacts, located on the original winter quarters of the Ringling Bros. Circus.

The Classic Car Show is a special experience included in general admission. Your ticket purchase includes all general admission activities, available from 9 AM – 4 PM.

Cost

Adult (13-64): $19.99

Senior (65+): $17.99

Child (5-12): $13.99

Child Under 5: Free

Tickets may also be purchased on-site.

Wisconsin Historical Society members receive free general admission, please verify your membership where prompted to receive discount at check out.