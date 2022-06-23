press release: The Streets of Sun Prairie event series is designed to offer a variety of entertainment and engaging activities throughout Downtown Sun Prairie that hopefully appeals to a wide range of people. We hope that residents and visitors explore Downtown Sun Prairie before and after all of the events.

June 23, 11:45AM-3:00 PM: Great Race at Angell Park, and 5:00-8:00PM: Classic Cars on Market Street and Cannery Square

The Great Race is driving into Downtown Sun Prairie and over 100 antique cars are stopping at Angell Park for lunch! See the cars up close and chat with drivers at Angell Park or watch them drive through town on Main Street!

Car enthusiasts are invited to attend Classic Cars in the evening to show off their own vehicles and/or admire other antique vehicles on Market Street and Cannery Square. It is free to attend and to participate in the car show.

Elvis tribute artist, Tony Rocker, will be entertaining with Elvis cover songs.

Funny Faces Family Entertainment will be onsite with caricature drawings.

Stop by the Sun Prairie Dream Bus who will also be there!

The Streets of Sun Prairie event series is sponsored in part by the Bank of Sun Prairie and Forever Yours Jewelry. Follow us on Facebook at Downtown Sun Prairie for more event details! www.facebook.com/downtownsunprairie