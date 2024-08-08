Classic Cars
to
Cannery Square, Sun Prairie 1 Cannery Square, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
media release: From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., car enthusiasts are invited to attend Classic Cars to show off their own vehicles and/or admire other antique vehicles on Market Street and Cannery. It is free to attend and to participate in the car show! Funny Faces Family Entertainment will be onsite doing face painting in Cannery Square. Elvis Tribute Artist, Tony Rocker, will be performing as well.
Info
Cannery Square, Sun Prairie 1 Cannery Square, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
Special Events