press release: The Madison Classical Guitar Society presents its first day-long Classical Guitar Festival. There will be a number of activities during the day including a guitar ensemble, masterclasses, technique clinics, a youth concert, a vendor fair where participants can check out some impressive instruments, and more! The day culminates in an evening concert by three soloists celebrating women in guitar: Frances Karim Chiroque, Ioana Gandrabur and Elina Chekan.

Tickets for the concert only: $27

Full-day pass: $50

Day-events only (no concerts): $25