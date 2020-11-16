ONLINE: Claudia Rankine

press release: As everyday white supremacy becomes increasingly vocalized with no clear answers at hand, how best might we approach one another? Claudia Rankine, without telling us what to do, urges us to begin the discussions that might open pathways through this divisive and stuck moment in American history.

Presented in partnership with The Believer Festival, Literary Arts, and The Loft's WordPlay, Claudia Rankine will appear live on Crowdcast to discuss her new book, Just Us, in conversation with Jericho Brown. Join us at: https://literary-arts.org/event/west-x-midwest-pbf-rankine-brown/