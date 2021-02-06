ONLINE: Claudia Russell & Bruce Kaplan

media release: The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel wrote, “Claudia Russell has a voice that was born for folk music – she breaks hearts.” We have been lucky to have Claudia Russell grace the Northern Sky stage many times over the years, with performances in Goodnight Irene, Fish and Whistle, Home for the Holidays, Old Friends, and Sometimes a Song. Claudia’s expressive voice and distinctive guitar style pair perfectly with mandolin and guitar licks from Claudia’s husband, Bruce Kaplan (who also happens to be the brother of Guys on Ice/Lumberjacks in Love composer James Kaplan). Together, Claudia and Bruce are energetic and eclectic, sliding from bluesy grooves to Western swing romps to soulful ballads with ease and humor. They’ll perform for Northern Sky live from their home near San Francisco.

Premiere: February 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM

Tickets are available at northernskytheater.com or by calling the Northern Sky box office at (920) 854-6117. This concert (and Northern Sky’s entire winter season) is available via a flexible “pay what you choose” pricing system.

Northern Sky’s winter season supports the theater’s ongoing Rekindle Campaign, an effort to safeguard the company financially against a still uncertain 2021 performance season.