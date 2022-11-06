× Expand claudiaschmidt.com A person with a guitar at a microphone. Claudia Schmidt

media release: No stranger to Mad Folk's stage, Claudia Schmidt is widely known as a singer/songwriter of folk and blues, an accomplished performer on 12-string guitar and mountain dulcimer, and a regular during the early years of Prairie Home Companion. Describing herself as a "creative noisemaker," Claudia Schmidt has released more than 20 recordings (including several on the Red House label) and has appeared on the stages of countless concert halls, small clubs, and folk festivals.

Schmidt has been perfecting her craft of performing for almost four decades. It is a quirky and wonderful hodge-podge (her word!) of music, poetry, story, laughter. drama, and celebrating the moment. Work in clubs, theaters, festivals, TV, radio has added depth and dimension, and since she has always included her original work along with very personal versions of the work of others, what you get is a unique look at the world from someone who says what she sees with clarity, humor, and wonder.

The San Francisco Bay Guardian said: Schmidt's shows are a lot like falling in love. You never know what's going to happen next, chances are it's going to be wonderful, every moment is burned into your memory and you know you'll never be the same again." More succinctly, Garrison Keiilor said "when Claudia sings a song, it stays sung."

