press release: CLAUDIA SCHMIDT, 6 p.m. on Friday, September 10 (NOTE NEW DATE, AND, THERE’S NO RAIN DATE). The one and only Claudia comes back to Our House for the fourth time. Join us to enjoy her powerful voice, soulful guitar, and mountain dulcimer tunes. And, oh, her delightful poetry! www.claudiaschmidt.com

Concert details: Ticket prices for all shows are $20. All seats are reserved in advance and all proceeds go to our performers. To reserve your seat(s), send a check to David Wallner, 451 North Few Street, Madison, WI 53703; use PayPal (annedave@chorus.net); or stop by the house with your payment. Include your email address so we can contact you if necessary. If you can’t make a show, let us know at least three days before and we will refund your money if we can re-sell your ticket. Please note that we hold checks to be cashed after the concert date. Doors open ½ hour before start time for all concerts. It’s all general seating, and rest assured there’s not a bad seat in the house. At the concerts, we offer free snacks and (decaf) coffee, and beer, wine and soda for a small donation. Contact us at annedave@chorus.net for more info and to reserve your seats.