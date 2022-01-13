RSVP for Clay Mold Design Workshop

press release: Join us for a unique opportunity to make your own cast iron art using soft oil clay and cookie cutters! Learn techniques for how to work with oil clay using rolling pins, clay sculpting tools and cookie cutters to create a unique design. Once your clay sculpting is complete, FeLion Studios will create a sand mold around your design in preparation for your artwork to be cast into iron at our big iron pour event on the Great Lawn on February 19!

Ages 8 and up with an adult.

$45 per adult/child pair

Instructor: Alisa Toninato, FeLion Studios

This is an in-person program on Friday, January 21, 12-2 p.m.