ONLINE: Clean Energy and Partisanship

press release: Wisconsin Conservation Voters members often ask how can we can better work together across the aisle to push even harder towards our transition to clean energy. So, let's talk about it!

Poll after poll tells us that a majority of Democrats and Republicans across the country support clean energy. Yet, a paper published in April by Yale shows people support clean energy for different reasons. Ideology can play a role in why someone supports clean energy.

How can we together move the clean energy movement forward with a better understanding of why we support clean energy?

We've gathered a panel of clean energy advocates and ideological leaders to explore why conservative and liberal Wisconsinites support clean energy, how conservative and liberal clean energy supporters can more readily collaborate to achieve shared goals, and how we can move our legislators to support clean energy as broadly as voters do.

Panelists include:

Heather Allen, interim executive director for RENEW Wisconsin, on the evolution of the clean energy movement and the current lay of the land

Scott Coenen, executive director for the Wisconsin Conservative Energy Forum, on why Wisconsin conservatives support clean energy

Andrew Werthmann, Wisconsin representative for the Democratic National Committee and climate leader on the Eau Claire City Council, on why liberal Wisconsinites support clean energy

This is a virtual event and will be held on Wednesday, May 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. RSVP here to receive the link to join us! Hope to see you there!