Lake Mendota is a beloved resource for thousands of people, but many don't know that it has a rich history of testing scientific hypotheses. Often cited as the most studied lake in the world, it has been researched extensively since the 1880's. This talk will chronologically cover how Lake Mendota has undergone large shifts in its food web and water quality over the last several decades. It will also incorporate current research to better understand the current state of the lake in anticipation for what the future might hold.

Ben Martin is a PhD candidate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he works with Jake Vander Zanden on understanding food web ecology of lake ecosystems. Ben has been focused on synthesizing large-scale food web shifts in lakes in northern Wisconsin, the Madison lakes, and the Great Lakes. Ben has been very encouraged since moving to Madison from Pennsylvania as the Madison community has shown great interest in science, especially when it involves our lakes.

Clean Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance for residents to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences.

